Помогите пожалуйста. Match the words in column A to a word or phrase from column B which has the same meaning. A: 1. majestic 2. flock 3. elusive 4. lure 5. ent icing 6. clutching 7. euphoric 8. Disdain 9. Plush 10. Commonplace 11. Environs 12. Stunning B: a) difficult to find b) holding tightly c) extremely beautiful d) very attractive and tempting e) easy to find f) have no respect for something g) big and impressive h) attraction i) surrounding area j) luxurious k) very happy and excited l) go somewhere in large numbers