ПОМОГИТЕ, ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!! Даю 99 баллов Переделать предложения в Passive Voice: 1. My aunt throws a family reunion party with loads of food and entertaiment. 2. We play a fe w games of bowling which keep everyone talkin...

ПОМОГИТЕ, ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!! Даю 99 баллов Переделать предложения в Passive Voice: 1. My aunt throws a family reunion party with loads of food and entertaiment. 2. We play a fe w games of bowling which keep everyone talking and laughing. 3. My parents joined us once. 4. I`ll invite them to come to the bowling alley on Thanksgiving Day. 5. Each time a family member does a good deed, they tie a red, gold, or white ribbon on the tree in front of the house. 6. We recollect these good deeds on Christmas Eve. 7. We give all the kids new pajamas on this day. 8. We have made a family event out of choosing the Christmas tree. 9. And we play "Secret Santa" to another family or to each other. 10. We took our daughter on her first camping trip when she was 6 months old.