ПОМОГИТЕ, ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!! Даю 99 баллов Переделать предложения в Passive Voice:1. My aunt throws a family reunion party with loads of food and entertaiment.2. We play a few games of bowling which keep everyone talking and laughing. 3. My parents joined us once. 4. I`ll invite them to come to the bowling alley on Thanksgiving Day. 5. Each time a family member does a good deed, they tie a red, gold, or white ribbon on the tree in front of the house. 6. We recollect these good deeds on Christmas Eve. 7. We give all the kids new pajamas on this day. 8. We have made a family event out of choosing the Christmas tree. 9. And we play "Secret Santa" to another family or to each other. 10. We took our daughter on her first camping trip when she was 6 months old.

1. A family reunion party with loads of food and entertainment is thrown by my aunt.2. a few games of bowling which keep everyone talking and laughing are played by us. 3. We were joined once by my parents. 4.They will be invited to come to the bowling alley on Thanksgiving Day by me. 5.A family member who does a good deed is distinguished each time by them by a red, gold, white ribbon which is tied on the tree in front of the house. 6. These good deeds are recollected by us on Xmas Eve.7. All the kids are given new pyjamas on this day by us. 8. A family event out of choosing Xmas tree had been made by us. 9. "Secret Santa" is played to another family or to each other by us. 10. Our daughter was taken on her first camping trip by us when she was 6 months old.