Помогите пожалуйста найти здесь прилагательные в : превосходной,сравнительной,положительной степени. А если нет ,то какие прилагательные можно изменить в этом тексте/заменить/ подставить. After my hard and busy sc...

Помогите пожалуйста найти здесь прилагательные в : превосходной,сравнительной,положительной степени. А если нет ,то какие прилагательные можно изменить в этом тексте/заменить/ подставить. After my hard and busy school year my summer holidays began. I felt happy and began to plan a lot of wonderful things to do during my summer vacation. I was dreaming about far South countries I always wanted to visit but I had to go to the Azove seaside with my relatives. The water was very warm there because you know Azove Sea isn’t deep. What I liked there - a lot of different kinds of entertainment there: "water mountains", water scooters and discos. There was nothing to do all day except lying in the sun and getting a wonderful tan. I was playing with my little sister on the sand and in the waves teaching her to swim. Later I returned to Kherson and spent some time in town going out with my friends, reading, listening to music, watching TV, playing computer games. After that I went to the sports camp where I spent seven days. It was very useful experience because I had to get up very early, to train a lot, and to rest very little. But it made me stronger and healthier. I was very happy to return home and I spent several days in my summer cottage, I helped my grandpa to dig the garden, to water plants, and to gather fruit and vegetables. I was fishing with my grandpa and we were cooking fish together. Only insects were spoiling my good mood. I enjoyed floating by boat, swimming in the river and helping my grandparents. During my summer holidays I made many new friends, read a lot of interesting books, got to know a lot of useful things. Now I feel ready to get back to school. I am happy to meet my friends and teachers.