Помогите пожалуйста составить рассказ, описание характера и внешности любого человека,на английском,не менее 7 предложений
Помогите пожалуйста составить рассказ, описание характера и внешности любого человека,на английском,не менее 7 предложений
Ответ(ы):
Ответил Гость:
All chatacter simiar to his. Some good someevil and some stingy sometimes there are such people is sincere. They are veri rare. l saw a person who is very kind soul, because it all helps and it all lyublyat. Sche seen evil and stingy with money evil is evil and they sent their pledge does not have a stingy they just sit on their more than take their money they never