ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА.... СРОЧНО НА ЗАВТРА 1 Измените следующие предложения в нереальные согласно образцу. The book is boring. I cant read it to the end. — If the book werent boring, I could read it to the end. She went to the market too late. She couldnt buy any fresh strawberries. — If she hadnt gone to the market too late, shecould have bought some fresh strawberries. 1. You always forget to water your houseplants. That’s why they have died. 2. This boutique is too expensive. It doesn’t attract many customers. 3. My T-shirtshrank. I think I didn’t dry it properly. 4. Students usually go to bed very late. Naturally, they feel tired in the morning. 5. This actress has made a fewface-lifts.Now she is looking ten years younger.