Помогите пожалуйста!!!!!!! Complete the following sentences with a,the or no article. 1. ........ football is ....... game. 2. When my grandfather was ...... child he could play ....... football very well. 3. ........ footb...

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста!!!!!!! Complete the following sentences with a,the or no article. 1. ........ football is ....... game. 2. When my grandfather was ...... child he could play ....... football very well. 3. ........ football is ....... large ball filled with ....... air. 4. We play ....... tennis after ...... classes. 5. My mother can play ..... guitar. 6. ....... guitar is ........ musical instrument made of ....... wood. 7. Somebody is playing ....... piano. 8. Its very difficult to play ...... violin. 9. ........ my friends and I play ..... hockeyin ...... afternoon. 10. ........ violin is ........ musical instrument with ........... four strings.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. -, a 2. a, - 3.a, a, - 4. -, - 5. the 6. the, a, - 7. the 8. the 9. -, the 10. the, a, -
