Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста!!!!! Complete the following sentences with a,the or no article. 1. What are you doing at ................ moment? 2. What do you usually do in ................ morning? 3. Who comes ......... home in ............. afternoon? 4. Do you have ........ Maths on ............ Monday? 5. We shall go to ...... country in ......... June? 6. We shall have ........ party on ....... 10th of ........ September? 7. We were in ........ London ....... last year. 8. We will go to ..... New York ...... next month. 9. I dont remember ...... last sentence . 10. Will you read ......... next line,please.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. the 2. in 3.to, the 4. a, the 5. the, the 6. in, the 7. the, of 8. the, in 9. of 10. a
