Помогите пожалуйста .Дополните предложения использовать будущее пассивным. Complete the sentences use the future passive. 1 . They will take down the decorations after the holiday. The decorations will be taken down after t...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста .Дополните предложения использовать будущее пассивным. Complete the sentences use the future passive. 1 . They will take down the decorations after the holiday. The decorations will be taken down after the holiday 1) You will speak English in this lesson. English 2) We will repair English before the weekend. Your computer 3)They won,t clean the swimming pool in winter . The swimming pool 4)Students won,t wear trainers in the gym. Trainers 5)We will contact your parents . Your parents 6)They will interview you. You 7)You will hear a bell when the lesson ends . A bell 8)The cinema won,t show the film next week . The film 9)The school will give the winter a new computer . The winner

