Помогите пожалуйста написать росказ из 10 предложений на тему спортивная гимнастика на английском языке для 4 класса

Гость: Гость:

GymnasticsГимнастика Sport is an integral part of our life. Some people enjoy watching various types of summer and winter sports, while others prefer to participate themselves. As for me, I'm not a professional athlete in certain type of sport, but I highly enjoy doing my morning exercises and participating in various sports games. My favourite sports are table tennis, swimming, football, hockey, ice skating and gymnastics. Gymnastics is a comparatively young discipline which appeared thanks to great masters and quickly gained international recognition, becoming a very popular sport. Rhythmic gymnastics can be regarded as a harmonious tandem of arts and sports. It is rather intriguing to watch it online or on TV. However, it would be even more interesting to see it live. As far as I understand, this type of sport is not limited only by strength, endurance and agility. It requires certain qualities, such as feeling of challenge and rhythm, expressive movements and aesthetic spirituality. Sophisticated athletes can demonstrate a combination of dance and acrobatic exercises accompanied by good music. Interestingly enough, gymnastics is closely linked to ballet. It even originated thanks to the Mariinsky Theater artists. The basis of any dance is a classical choreography that gives basic and fundamental lessons. It is also important to mention that gymnastics involves various objects, such as rope, hoop, ribbon and ball. These items are especially important during the world-class competition. Winners are determined in certain types of exercises and group performances. To sum up, I'd like to mention that gymnastics as a sport is a wonderful choice. A girl who is engaged in it can easily master any kind of dance.