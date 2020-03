Помогите пожалуйста!!! Напишите письмо английскому языку, небольшое, содержании ??олжно быть наподобие того типо, дорогой друг, как дела, я люблю... Мое день рождение... Я живу в городе Оренбург... У меня есть мама, папа… когд...

Гость: Гость:

Dear friend, How are you? I was very busy all month. I live in Orinburgh but I celebrated my birthday at the seaside! On the 26th of February my parents took me, my friends, their families and my grandparents to the Meditteranian sea! We ate ice-creams, swam in the warm sea and enjoyed ourselves. I love relaxing on the beach! What do you like to do on holiday? When is your birthday and are you going to arrange a party? I hope, we will meet soon. Give my best regards to your family.Yours, Anna