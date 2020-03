Помогите пожалуйста, нужно доделать вопросы -Do you often get ... with your friends? - Have you ever fallen ... with your best friend? - Do you make ... quickly? -Can you rely ... your friends? -Do you believe that your fr...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста, нужно доделать вопросы -Do you often get ... with your friends? - Have you ever fallen ... with your best friend? - Do you make ... quickly? -Can you rely ... your friends? -Do you believe that your friendship will ... forever? -Can you turn ... your friend ... help when you are upset? -Do you ... friends with your neighbours? -Have you ever ... your friend(s)? - Do you think that your friend will always be ... for you? -Does your friend have ... humour?

Автор: Гость