Помогите пожалуйста, нужны краткие ответы на вопросы по тексту, чтобы можно было пересказать легко, умоляю!!! Вопросы: 1. When was the first TV set appear? 2. Were people interested in the new invention? 3. Were first tel...

Вопросы: 1. When was the first TV set appear? 2. Were people interested in the new invention? 3. Were first television black-and-white pictures good? 4. How many people owned TV sets in the next few years after their appearance? 5. Why did factories stop making TV sets in 1940, and why did TV sets begin coming off factory assembly lines in 1945? 6. What was the effect of TV set appearance? 7. What system is used for usual TV communication? 8. What is cable television? 9. When did it appear and for what purposes? 10. What is colour television? 11. What made the first pocket-sized colour television set weighed less than a pound? 12. What is digital television? 13. What replaces the usual continuous code in a digital TV system? 14. How does a digital TV set look like? 15. What should you do in order to make the TV set automatically switch on the desired channel or program at the right time? 16. What was the most important step forward by the end of 1980-s? 17. What is HDTV? 18. Who started this new video system with a picture resembling a wide-screen film more than traditional television? 19. What makes HDTV commercially practicable? 20. What advantages does the plasma display have?
1 in 1939 2 yes of course 3 4 only few people owned TV in the next few years 5 Because of World War 2 because World War 2 had finished 6 can be seen direct as everything occur .The boundaries of time and space have disappeared 7 is provided with help of a system of artificial earth satellites 8 a system using wires 9 in 1949 as a means of transmitting TV signals to rural and mountain areas far from big cities 10 black and white 11 it is a liquid- crystaldisplay 12 in a digital system usually continuous signal is replaced by a digital code containing detailed information on brightness. colour 13 continuous signal is replaced by a digital code 14 look like minicomputer 15 put the programs you like into the memory 16 it is HDTV ot Hi vision 17 it is a high definition television 18 Japanese manufacturers 19 plasma display 20 makes it possible to produce a large bright colour flat TV screen thin and light that it can also be hung on a wall like it framed picture
