Помогите, пожалуйста!!!Очень прошу! Dear Debbie,Since you want to know what I 1) ……………. (do) next week, Ithought I’d (write) and let you know. It 2) …………. (be) a very busyweek. On Monday I 3) …………… (go) to York. I 4) …………..(pr...

Английский язык

Помогите, пожалуйста!!!Очень прошу! Dear Debbie,Since you want to know what I 1) ……………. (do) next week, Ithought I’d (write) and let you know. It 2) …………. (be) a very busyweek. On Monday I 3) …………… (go) to York. I 4) …………..(probably / be) there for three days, and by Wednesday I 5) ………..(meet) every important artist in the town. If everything goes well, I 6)…………… (go) to Newcastle on Thursday morning. There I 7)…………… (meet) the chairman of the Arts Council. Then on Fridayand Saturday I 8) ……………… (visit) several small towns in the areato see what their galleries are like. By Sunday I 9) ……………. (travel)for days and I imagine I 10) ……………. (be) very tired, so it looks like I 11) …………….. (not / come) to your party on Sunday night.Sorry! I hope you 12) ………….. (invite) me to the next one. Give mylove to Mike.Love,Susan

Автор: Гость