Помогите пожалуйста, очень срочно!!! Some of these sentences are right and some are wrong. Correct the sentences that are wrong. Write 'okay' if the sentence is right. She's a very nice person. okay I need a new jeans. I ne...
Помогите пожалуйста, очень срочно!!! Some of these sentences are right and some are wrong. Correct the sentences that are wrong. Write 'okay' if the sentence is right. She's a very nice person. okay I need a new jeans. I need a new pair of jeans / I need some new jeans I've got two brother and four sister……………………………………………... It's a lovely park with a lot of beautiful tree…………………………………….. There are a lot of sheep in that field……………………………………………… Do you make many mistake when you speak English?............................................. She's married and she has three childs………………………………………………. Most of my friend are students………………………………………………………. He put on his pyjama and went to bed……………………………………………….
I need a new pair of jeans. I've got two brothers and four sisters It's a lovely park with a lot of beautiful trees There are a lot of sheep in that field…(правильно) Do you make many mistakes when you speak English? She's married and she has three children Most of my friends are students… He put on his pyjamas and went to bed
