Помогите пожалуйста, очень срочно!!! Some of these sentences are right and some are wrong. Correct the sentences that are wrong. Write 'okay' if the sentence is right. She's a very nice person. okay I need a new jeans. I ne...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста, очень срочно!!! Some of these sentences are right and some are wrong. Correct the sentences that are wrong. Write 'okay' if the sentence is right. She's a very nice person. okay I need a new jeans. I need a new pair of jeans / I need some new jeans I've got two brother and four sister……………………………………………... It's a lovely park with a lot of beautiful tree…………………………………….. There are a lot of sheep in that field……………………………………………… Do you make many mistake when you speak English?............................................. She's married and she has three childs………………………………………………. Most of my friend are students………………………………………………………. He put on his pyjama and went to bed……………………………………………….

