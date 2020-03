Помогите пожалуйста перевести на английский. Три поросёнка (Перси,Питер,Патрик) направляются в лес и хотят построить там домики. Перси находит хорошее место для строительства и его братья соглашаются строить здесь. Перси соб...

Гость: Гость:

The Three Little Pigs (Percy, Peter, Patrick) are sent into the woods and want to build houses there. Percy is a good place for the building and his brothers agree to build here. Percy collects straw and builds her house. Peter produces lumber and building wooden house. But Patrick is very smart, he produces bricks and builds a house of bricks. As they built their houses were singing a song. And all the houses are built. The Three Little Pigs put a fence and paint it red.