Помогите пожалуйста. Поставьте следующие предложения в вопромительную и отрицательную формы. A new play is being staged at our theatre. The hall is usually separated from the stage. He had been introduced to me before I me...

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста. Поставьте следующие предложения в вопромительную и отрицательную формы. A new play is being staged at our theatre. The hall is usually separated from the stage. He had been introduced to me before I met you. Moscow University was founded in 1755. The doors are open
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
A new play isn't being staged at our theatre. Is a new play being staged at our theatre? The hall isn't usually separated from the stage. Is the hall usually separated from the stage? He hadn't been introduced to me before I met you. Had he been introduced to me before I met you ? Moscow University wasn't founded in 1755. Was Moscow University founded in 1755? The doors aren't open. Are the doors open ?
