Помогите пожалуйста. правильно ли составил предложения. сомневаюсь. Put the words in the right order to make sentences. 1. There is a fridge the kitchen. 2. my there is a in not computer room. 3. There is a sofa in the liv...

Помогите пожалуйста. правильно ли составил предложения. сомневаюсь. Put the words in the right order to make sentences. 1. There is a fridge the kitchen. 2. my there is a in not computer room. 3. There is a sofa in the living room. 4. There is a sink cooker and the in kitchen. 5. There are no pictures in the bathroom. 6. There are the books on sofa. 7. There are the on pencils table (no) . 8. There is a chair. 9. There is teddy bear no on bed your. 10. There is a fridge in the kitchen.
1 верно 2 there is not my computer in the room 3 верно 4 there is a sink and the cooker in a kitchen 5 верно 6 there are books on the sofa 7 there are no pencils on the table 8 верно 9 there is no teddy bear on your bed 10 верно
