Помогите пожалуйста. правильно ли составил предложения. сомневаюсь. Put the words in the right order to make sentences. 1. There is a fridge the kitchen. 2. my there is a in not computer room. 3. There is a sofa in the liv...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста. правильно ли составил предложения. сомневаюсь. Put the words in the right order to make sentences. 1. There is a fridge the kitchen. 2. my there is a in not computer room. 3. There is a sofa in the living room. 4. There is a sink cooker and the in kitchen. 5. There are no pictures in the bathroom. 6. There are the books on sofa. 7. There are the on pencils table (no) . 8. There is a chair. 9. There is teddy bear no on bed your. 10. There is a fridge in the kitchen.

