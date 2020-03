Помогите пожалуйста правильно перевести! 1. Наш университет был основан в 1809 году. 2. Первые лекции читались на французском языке. 3. Только сыновьям аристократов разрешалось учиться здесь. 4. Наш университет находится в цен...

Гость: Гость:

1. Our university was founded in 1809. 2. First lectures were in French. 3. Only the sons of aristocrats were allowed to study in here. 4. Our university is located in the center of Saint Petersburg. 5. In 1809, our university was called Corps Institute of Transportation Engineers. 6. Now it is called Petersburg State Transport University. 7. One of the buildings of the university was designed by Italian architect Quarenghi. 8. The Hall of Columns was made on the project of the French architect Tom de Thomon. 9. Most of the railways, buildings and bridges were built by our graduates. 10. Today, more than 20 000 students are studying in the university. 11. Classes are conducted in three forms: daytime, evening and distance. 12. There are more than 2 million books and manuscripts in the scientific library of the university.