Помогите пожалуйста Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в одном из следующих времён: Present Simple (Indefinite), Present Continuous (Progressive), Past Simple (Indefinite), Future Simple (Indefinite) 1) Where (to be) Boris now? – He (to play) chess with his friend. 2) What (to cook) for tomorrow lunch? 3) I (to go) to the theatre yesterday and (to meet) my friend there. 4) Helen (to like) to grow vegetables. 5) They (to work) every day.
Where is Boris now? He is playing.....<br />What will you cook....<br />I went to the ..... and met my friend there<br />Helen likes to grow....<br />They are working every day
