Помогите пожалуйста с переводом,только не с переводчика!!! Моя семья Это моя сем??я.Мы находимся в Ялте на Набережной.Мы любим лето,когда светит солнце и тепло.Мы любим пешие прогулки на свежем воздухе.Мама одета в зеленую фу...

It's my family. We are in Yalta on the embankment. We love summer when the sun and heart shines. We love walking in the fresh air. Mother is dressed in a green t-shirt and white skirt, on legs wearing white sandals. Father is dressed in a red t-shirt and white skirt, on his legs blue sneakers. My little sister Lera is dressed in a blue dress eith white flowers and white sandals. I'm dressed in a green t-shirt, gray trousers and green sneakers. We walk very often, nearly an every day!