Помогите пожалуйста составить монолог . На тему "Russia" a ) The geography of Russia b) Russian traditions c) Russian famous people

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Russia is the biggest country in the world. Russia is located in Eastern Europe and North Asia. Russia is rich in tradition.Russia has a lot of holidays. For example: Easter,Christmas and carnival.Russia is rich in well-known people such as the Lomonosov, Mendeleev and Pushkin.
