Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА СРОЧНО ОТВЕТИТЬ НА ЭТИ ВОПРОСЫ!!! 1. To what places do people usually go when they travelling? 2. What makes people go travelling? 3. Do more people go travelling on business or for pleasure? 4. What are the most popular means (methods) of travelling? 5. What are the advantages and disadvantages of going by air, by sea, by train, by car, by bus, on foot? 6. In what way have the means of travelling changed since old times to nowadays? 7. How often do you go travelling? To what places? 8. What makes a journey enjoyable or hateful? 9. What do you usually take with you when you go travelling? What do you bring home from a travel? 10. Where would you go if you had a chance? Why?

