Помогите пожалуйста срочно!!!!!X. Use the right form of the verbs in brackets (Indefinite or Continuous): Rainy Sunday It was Sunday. I never (to get up) early Sundays. I some­ times (to stay) in bed until lunchtime. Last Sun...

Помогите пожалуйста срочно!!!!!X. Use the right form of the verbs in brackets (Indefinite or Continuous): Rainy Sunday It was Sunday. I never (to get up) early Sundays. I some times (to stay) in bed until lunchtime. Last Sunday I (to get up) very late. I (to look) out of the window, it (to be) dark outside. “What a day!” I (to think). “It (to rain) again.” Just then the telephone (to ring). It (to be) my aunt Lucy. “I (to be) at the station. I (to come) to see you/' “But I still (to have) break fast,” I (to say). “What you (to do)?” she (to ask). “I (to have) breakfast,” I (to repeat). “Dear me!” she (to say). “You always (to get up) so late? It (to be) one o’clock!”
Rainy Sunday It was Sunday. I never get up early Sundays. I sometimes stay in bed until lunchtime. Last Sunday I got up very late. I looked out of the window, it was dark outside. “What a day!” I thought. “It is raining again.” Just then the telephone rang. It was my aunt Lucy. “I’ll be at the station. I’ll come to see you, “But I am still having breakfast,” I said. “What are you doing?” she asked. “I am having breakfast,” I repeated. “Dear me!” she said. “You always get up so late? It is one o’clock!”
