Помогите пожалуйста срочно!!!!!X. Use the right form of the verbs in brackets (Indefinite or Continuous): Rainy Sunday It was Sunday. I never (to get up) early Sundays. I some­ times (to stay) in bed until lunchtime. Last Sun...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста срочно!!!!!X. Use the right form of the verbs in brackets (Indefinite or Continuous): Rainy Sunday It was Sunday. I never (to get up) early Sundays. I some­ times (to stay) in bed until lunchtime. Last Sunday I (to get up) very late. I (to look) out of the window, it (to be) dark outside. “What a day!” I (to think). “It (to rain) again.” Just then the telephone (to ring). It (to be) my aunt Lucy. “I (to be) at the station. I (to come) to see you/' “But I still (to have) break­ fast,” I (to say). “What you (to do)?” she (to ask). “I (to have) breakfast,” I (to repeat). “Dear me!” she (to say). “You always (to get up) so late? It (to be) one o’clock!”

