Помогите Пожалуйста tick * the sentences that are right and correct the wrong ones. 1.Coffe makes you nervouser than tea. 2.Chile is the most beautiful country I've ever been to. 3.He doesn't speak English as well as his wi...

Английский язык

Помогите Пожалуйста tick * the sentences that are right and correct the wrong ones. 1.Coffe makes you nervouser than tea. 2.Chile is the most beautiful country I've ever been to. 3.He doesn't speak English as well as his wife. 4.Are those jeans new?They're more nice than your other ones. 5.Her last novel was the worse one she has written. 6.Rugby players earn less money than footballers 7.This club is expensive.Shall we go somewhere a bit cheaper? 8.Do you think Americans work harder than British people? 9.Madison is more lazy than her sister. 10.The USA has the highest divorce rate of the world/ 11.Can you speak slowlier please?Ican't understand you 12.That was delicious.It's the better chocolate cake I've ever eaten 13.Which athlete has won the most Olympic medals? 14.Ihope this winter isn't as cold than the last one 15.Ben is most affectionate of all my nices and nephews 16.July is usually hoter than June here 17.Do girls learn languAges more easily than boys? 18.I go to the same school than your sister 19.Driving is much more dangerouse than flying.

