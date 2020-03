Помогите пожалуйста выделить сказуемое и подлежащие у этих предложений и указать время 1. Have you finished writing your report? For how long have you been working at it? How much time did it take you to write the introductory...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста выделить сказуемое и подлежащие у этих предложений и указать время 1. Have you finished writing your report? For how long have you been working at it? How much time did it take you to write the introductory part? 2. When did you come to Moscow? What town have you come from? How long have you already been living in Moscow? 3. Have you lost some­thing? When did you lose your fountain-pen? Have you looked for it everywhere? How long have you been looking for it? 4. Have you taken many pictures this summer? Have you already developed them all? Since when have you been developing them? 5. What are they doing in the hall? Have they already completed all the preparations for the New Year party? When did they start the preparations? Since when have they been decorating the hall? 6. What have you done to improve your health? For how long have you already been doing your morning exercises? 7. What are you doing? Has number 87-13 not answered you yet? How long have you been trying to get in touch with your friend? 8. Have you found the article or are you still looking through the maga­zines? Have you been looking through them long?

