Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста Задание 9.2. Вставьте somebody, anybody, nobody « или everybody. 1. The question is so difficult that... can answer it. 2. ... left his bag in our classroom yesterday. 3. Has... in this group got a dictionary? 4. It is too late. I think there is... in the office now. 5. ... knowsthat plants like water. 6. Is there... here who knows English? 7. You must find... who can help you. 8. ... knew anything about our home task. 9. The question is very easy can answer this question. 10. There is... in the next room. I don't know him. 11. Please, tell us the story. ... knows it. 12. Is there... you want to tell me? 13. Has... here got a red pencil?

