Английский язык
ПОМОГИТЕ, ПОЖАЛУЙСТА Заполните пропуски, употребляя little, a little, few, a few many, much. 1. There is... smoke (дым) in the room. 2. Give me... sheets (листки) of paper. 3. I see ...clouds in the sky. 4. There is ...gas in the balloon (шар). 5. There are ...cinema houses in the town. 6. I have... trouble (затруднение) with my spelling. 7. There were only... students at the lecture. 8. You eat ...bread, don't you? 9. I have... money in the bank.
1. There is little/a little/much smoke in the room. 2. Give me many/a few sheets of paper. 3. I see few/a few/many clouds in the sky. 4. There is little/a little/much gas in the balloon. 5. There are few/a few/many cinema houses in the town. 6. I have little/a little/much trouble with my spelling. 7. There were only a few students at the lecture. 8. You eat little/much bread, don't you? 9. I have little/a little/much money in the bank.
