ПОМОГИТЕ, ПОЖАЛУЙСТА Заполните пропуски, употребляя little, a little, few, a few many, much. 1. There is... smoke (дым) in the room. 2. Give me... sheets (листки) of paper. 3. I see ...clouds in the sky. 4. There is ......

Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ, ПОЖАЛУЙСТА Заполните пропуски, употребляя little, a little, few, a few many, much. 1. There is... smoke (дым) in the room. 2. Give me... sheets (листки) of paper. 3. I see ...clouds in the sky. 4. There is ...gas in the balloon (шар). 5. There are ...cinema houses in the town. 6. I have... trouble (затруднение) with my spelling. 7. There were only... students at the lecture. 8. You eat ...bread, don't you? 9. I have... money in the bank.

Автор: Гость