Помогите пж. Read and complete. A:The newspaper and magazines are full of illustrated advertisements. Most of them are well done,but I don't like them. B:........? A:I don't like to be told what to buy. B:Oh,but the adve...

A:The newspaper and magazines are full of illustrated advertisements. Most of them are well done,but I don't like them. B: Why don't you like such advertisements ? A:I don't like to be told what to buy. B:Oh,but the advertisements help you to choose what's best,don't they? A:Some of them are useful, of course, but often such products are comerced and they express the thaught of their producer, not the people who buy it. By the way, such advertisements can take the big part of page, doing my reading very uncomfortable. Actually it is necessary to promote some reviews and comparings to present the readers real conditions and terms, the naturel quality og different products. It's my personal opinion, of course.