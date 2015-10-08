Помогите решить тест по Английскому, пожалуйста Сделайте предложение отрицательными a. I am very busy today b. . We are the students of the Moscow State University of Prin ting Arts. c. Mary is a good student. d...
Помогите решить тест по Английскому, пожалуйста Сделайте предложение отрицательными a. I am very busy today b. . We are the students of the Moscow State University of Prin ting Arts. c. Mary is a good student. d. We had two lectures yesterday. E. The students worked in the laboratory.
Ответ(ы):
Ответил Гость: