Помогите с английским! Choose the sentences with the future meaning. 1. I'm going to carry it for you. 2. I won't tell anyone. 3. You'll get married soon. 4. Where will you have travelled by the time you are 20? 5. The t...

1. Shall we get married? – Yes, let’s. They decided to get married. 2. Please help me. – Ok. She agreed to help me. 3. Can I carry your bag for you? – No, thanks. I can manage. He offered to carry my bag for me. 4. Let’s meet at 8 o’clock. – Ok, fine. They arranged to meet at 8 o'clock. 5. What’s your name? – I’m not going to tell you. She refused to tell me her name. 6. Please don’t tell anyone. – I won’t. I promise. She promised not to tell anyone. II. Complete each sentence with a suitable verb. 1. Don’t forget to post the letter I gave you. 2. There was a lot of traffic, but we managed to get to the airport in time. 3. Jill has decided not to sell a car. 4. We’ve got a new computer in our office. I haven’t learnt how to use it yet. 5. Karen failed to make a good impression at the job interview. 6. We were all afraid to speak. Nobody dared to say anything. III. Put the verb into the correct form, to … or - ing. 1. When I’m tired, I enjoy watching television. It’s relaxing. (Watch) 2. It's a nice day. Does anyone fancy GOING for a walk? (Go) 3. I’m not in a hurry. I don’t mind WAITING (Wait) 4. They don’t have much money. They can’t afford TO GO out very often. (Go) 5. I wish that dog would stop BARKING It’s driving me mad. (Bark) 6. Our neighbor threatened TO CALL the police if we didn’t stop the noise. (Call) 7. We were hungry, so I suggested HAVING dinner early. (Have) 8. Hurry up! I don’t want to risk MISSING the train. (Miss) 9. I’m still looking for a job, but I hope TO FIND .something soon. (Find) 10. It was a nice day, so we decided .TO GO for a walk (go) IV. Make a new sentence using the verb in brackets. 1. You’ve lost weight. (Seem) You seem to have lost weight 2. Tom is worried about something. (Appear) Tom appears to be worried about something. 3. You know a lot of people. (Seem) You seem to know a lot of people. 4. My English is getting better. (Seem) My English seems to be getting better. 5. That car has broken down. (Appear) That car appears to have been broken down. 6. David forgets things. (Tend) David tends to forget things. 7. They have solved the problem. (Claim) They claim to have solved the problem. V. Complete each sentence using what/how/whether + the following verbs: Do go ride say use 1. Do you know how to get John’s house? 2. Can you show me HOW TO USE .this washing machine? 3. Would you know WHAT TO DO if there was a fire in the building? 4. You’ll never forget HOW TO RIDE a bicycle once you’ve learnt. 5. I was really astonished. I didn’t know WHAT TO SAY. 6. I’ve been invited to the party, but I haven’t decided WHETHER I SHOULD GO or not.