Помогите с английским, пожалуйста 1. Twenty-four hours….. along time to wait for the next flight. 1) is 2) are 3) have 4) has 2. My ….. favourite game is to dress up like nurses and play hospital. 1) daughter’s 2) daug...

Английский язык

Помогите с английским, пожалуйста 1. Twenty-four hours….. along time to wait for the next flight. 1) is 2) are 3) have 4) has 2. My ….. favourite game is to dress up like nurses and play hospital. 1) daughter’s 2) daughters 3) daughter 4) daughters’ 3. They say she is …… woman alive. 1) eldest 2) the eldest 3) the oldest 4) oldest 4. I am afraid that’s in ticket available for this train. 1) the latest 2) last 3) the latter 4) the last 5.The musical revolution of rock-and-roll occurred in the late ….. 1) fifty 2) fifties 3) fiftieth 4) fiftieth

