Помогите с английским, пожалуйста. 10 класс. Срочно!!! 1. I had a lot of homework yesterday, I ...to stay up late 2. While I (eat) my meal, the phone (ring) 3. By the time I (get) to phone it (stop) ringing 4. I sent a card to...

1. I had a lot of homework yesterday, I had had to stay up late 2. While I was eating my meal, the phone rang 3. By the time I got to phone it stopped ringing 4. I sent a card to the girl living across the street 5. Some of the people invited to the party can't come 6. If you found a wallet in the street, what would you do with it? 7. In cities the air is hard to breath because of car pollution. 8. You can give some clothes away to charity 9. Boil the potatoes in very hot water until they are soft