Помогите с английским текстом Надо написать тип транскрипции на русском, но не п??ревод. Очень срочно, помогите, пожалуйста, Nobody lives on the little island of Ata, in the warm South Sea, where it is summer all year round. Everybody knows that ships do not stop at Ata, but once "The Mary Jane suddenly changed her course and went towards the island. Some people on the ship had noticed a number of small figures on a hill not far from the sea coast. They were shouting and jumping up and down. When the ship came nearer, the small figures ran down the hill and into the water to meet the ship There were six of them, all boys. They swam to the ship, climbed up and were soon telling their strange story Fifteen months before, they had gone out fish ing Their little boat had gone down during a terrible storm, an the sea had carried them a lot of kilometres to this little island the boys had arranged their life very well:.. each boy had his own duties Their food was birds, birds' eggs, fruit, fish, whatever they could find on the ground, in the air and in the water the Robinson Crusoes had even made a kind of guitar:. they danced and sang songs that they had made up themselves. They explained that they
ˈноубэди ливз он зэ ˈлитл ˈайлэнд ов атa, ин зэ уом сaус си, уээр ит из ˈсамэр ол йиэ рaунд. ˈеврибоди ноуз зэт шипс ду нот стоп эт атa, бат уанс "зэ ˈмеэри джейн ˈсаднли чейнджд хё кос энд уэнт тэˈуодз зи ˈайлэнд. сам ˈпипл он зэ шип хэд ˈноутист э ˈнамбэр ов смол ˈфигэз он э хил нот фа фром зэ си коуст. зей уё ˈшaутин энд ˈджампин ап энд дaун. уэн зэ шип кейм ˈниэрэ, зэ смол ˈфигэз рэн дaун зэ хил энд ˈинту зэ ˈуотэ ту мит зэ шип зеэ уё сикс ов зем, ол бойз. зей суэм ту зэ шип, клаймд ап энд уё сун ˈтелин зеэ стрейндж ˈстори ˈфифˈтин мансс биˈфо, зей хэд гон aут ˈфишин зеэ ˈлитл боут хэд гон дaун ˈдьюэрин э ˈтерэбл стом, эн зэ си хэд ˈкэрид зем э лот ов ˈкилоуˌмитэз ту зис ˈлитл ˈайлэнд зэ бойз хэд эˈрейнджд зеэ лайф ˈвери уэл: ич бой хэд хиз оун ˈдьютиз зеэ фуд уоз бёдз, бёдз егз, фрут, фиш, уотˈевэ зей куд файнд он зэ грaунд, ин зи еэр энд ин зэ ˈуотэ зэ ˈробинсэн ˈкрусоуз хэд ˈивэн мейд э кайнд ов гиˈта:. зей данст энд сэн сонз зэт зей хэд мейд ап зэмˈселвз. зей иксˈплейнд зэт зей
