Помогите с Английским,тема:Conditionals. First conditional form 1.If I.....(not/be)busy,I...(come)with you. 2.If it ..... (rain),we ..... (stay)at home. 3.I ..... (call) you,if I .....(have) time. 4.If she .... (not/study)...

1.If I am not busy,I will go with you. 2.If it rains ,we will stay at home. 3.I will call you,if I have time. 4.If she doesn't study hard,she will not pass. 5.If the weather is nice,we will go to the beach. 6.You will get fat if you don't stop eating so much. 7.If I see John,I will tell him about the party. 8.Mum will be very angry if I don't tide my room. 9.If we don't leave now,we will miss the bus. 10.You won't go to the party if you don't do your task.