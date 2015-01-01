помогите с английским плиз( Задание 6 Поставьте глаголы ,данные в скобках,во времена групп Simple (indefinite) или Continuous 1. Our son (send) us a postcard from every place he visits. 2. List night when I turned o...

помогите с английским плиз( Задание 6 Поставьте глаголы ,данные в скобках,во времена групп Simple (indefinite) или Continuous 1. Our son (send) us a postcard from every place he visits. 2. List night when I turned on the radio the choir (sing) my favourite song 3. At the moment medical staff (treat) the man in hospital for neck and arm injuries. 4. The wind speed (increase) tomorrow. Задание 7 Поставьте глаголы ,данные в скобках,во времена групп Perfect или Perfect Continuous 1. 1. I (wait) for half an hour before the taxi came at last . 2. Mary doesnamp;#039;t want any lunch. She (eat) already. 3. You look exhausted because you (work) all day. 4. By the end of this year the company (play) the compensation for the damage done. Задание 8Выпишите из каждого предложения глагол- сказуемое и определите его видовременную форму.еапишите форму инфинитива глагола. 1. Millions of people all over the world travel every day. 2. Nowadays teenagers are not obeying their parents. 3. You will find a variety of sausages at the supermarket. 4. The registration had stopped long before the time of take-off. 5. My parents have been married for twenty-six years. 6. Vegetables and fruit looked very attractive.