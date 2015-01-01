помогите с английским плиз( Задание 6 Поставьте глаголы ,данные в скобках,во времена групп Simple (indefinite) или Continuous 1. Our son (send) us a postcard from every place he visits. 2. List night when I turned o...

помогите с английским плиз( Задание 6 Поставьте глаголы ,данные в скобках,во времена групп Simple (indefinite) или Continuous
1. Our son (send) us a postcard from every place he visits.
1. Our son (send) us a postcard from every place he visits.
2. List night when I turned on the radio the choir (sing) my favourite song
3. At the moment medical staff (treat) the man in hospital for neck and arm injuries.
4. The wind speed (increase) tomorrow.
Задание 7 Поставьте глаголы ,данные в скобках,во времена групп Perfect или Perfect Continuous
1. 1. I (wait) for half an hour before the taxi came at last .
2. Mary doesnamp;#039;t want any lunch. She (eat) already.
3. You look exhausted because you (work) all day.
4. By the end of this year the company (play) the compensation for the damage done.
Задание 8Выпишите из каждого предложения глагол- сказуемое и определите его видовременную форму.еапишите форму инфинитива глагола.
1. Millions of people all over the world travel every day.
2. Nowadays teenagers are not obeying their parents.
3. You will find a variety of sausages at the supermarket.
4. The registration had stopped long before the time of take-off.
5. My parents have been married for twenty-six years.
6. Vegetables and fruit looked very attractive.
Задание 6. Поставьте глаголы ,данные в скобках,во времена групп Simple (indefinite) или Continuous
1. Our son sends us a postcard from every place he visits.
2. List night when I turned on the radio the choir were singing my favourite song
3. At the moment medical staff are treating the man in hospital for neck and arm injuries.
4. The wind speed is increasing tomorrow. (в задании указано, что предложение должно быть в Present Continuous - очевидно, прогноз погоды объявил о повышении скорости ветра завтра - то есть используем Pr.Continuous в значении Future)
Задание 7. Поставьте глаголы ,данные в скобках во времена групп Perfect или Perfect Continuous
1. I have been waiting for half an hour before the taxi came at last .
2. Mary doesn't want any lunch. She has already eaten (наречие already всегда стоит между вспомогательным и смысловым глаголом).
3. You look exhausted because you have been working all day. (all day - показатель Continuous)
4. By the end of this year the company has paid the compensation for the damage done.
Задание 8. Выпишите из каждого предложения глагол- сказуемое и определите его видо-временную форму. Напишите форму инфинитива глагола.
1. travel - Present Simple Active - инфинитив to travel
2. are not obeying - Present Continuous Active - инфинитив to obey
3. will find - Present Future Active - инфинитив to find
4. had stopped - Present Perfect Active - инфинитив to stop
5. have been married - Present Perfect Passive - инфинитив to marry
6. looked - Past Simple Active - инфинитив to look