Помогите с переводом. The grammer school (and some secondary schools) usually divided the children into houses, just as in the public schools, but these houses in grammar scho ol are highly artificial groupings, forme...

Помогите с переводом. The grammer school (and some secondary schools) usually divided the children into houses, just as in the public schools, but these houses in grammar scho ol are highly artificial groupings, formed to facilitate sports competitions and the delegation of disciplinary responsibility. A house is a social unit of the pupils. In each house there are pupils of all ages. The pupils meet together with the teacher who are connected with that house. The most oblivious demonstration of a house system and the house feeling is the school sport day, though there may be all kinds of other rivalries, in team games, play competitions and so on. The pupils of a house are under the supervision of a housemaster.
Ответ(ы):
Ответил Гость:
В гимназию (и некоторых средних школах) обычно делят детей на дома, так же как и в государственных школах, но таких домов в гимназии очень искусственные группировки, сформированы, чтобы облегчить спортивных соревнований и делегация дисциплинарной ответственности. Дом-это социальная группа учеников. В каждом доме есть школьники всех возрастов. Ученики отвечают вместе с учителем, кто связан с этим домом. Самое забвенное демонстрация системы дома и в дом ощущение-день школьного спорта, хотя могут быть и всякие другие распри, в командных играх, игровых конкурсах и так далее. Воспитанники дома под присмотром хозяина дома.