Помогите с переводом. The grammer school (and some secondary schools) usually divided the children into houses, just as in the public schools, but these houses in grammar scho ol are highly artificial groupings, forme...

Помогите с переводом. The grammer school (and some secondary schools) usually divided the children into houses, just as in the public schools, but these houses in grammar scho ol are highly artificial groupings, formed to facilitate sports competitions and the delegation of disciplinary responsibility. A house is a social unit of the pupils. In each house there are pupils of all ages. The pupils meet together with the teacher who are connected with that house. The most oblivious demonstration of a house system and the house feeling is the school sport day, though there may be all kinds of other rivalries, in team games, play competitions and so on. The pupils of a house are under the supervision of a housemaster.