Помогите с текстом как он читается по англиски очень надо Hi, my name's John and I'm from England. My house is a semi-detached house made of bricks. In my house there are three rooms downstairs and three room upstairs. Downstai...

Помогите с текстом как он читается по англиски очень надо Hi, my name's John and I'm from England. My house is a semi-detached house made of bricks. In my house there are three rooms downstairs and three room upstairs. Downstairs, there is a living room, a kitchen and a bathrooms. Some houses have got a fireplace in the living room but we haven't got one. We've got central heating in all the rooms. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a bathroom. All the rooms have got carpets to keep us warm. Outside of house there is a back garden and a front garden with a lot of flowers.
