Помогите с тестами пожалуйста: A Strange Girl Stephen pulled up the collar of his coat as he walked along the platform. Overhead a dim fog clouded the station. He was 1_____ ______ trains move slowly, throwing off clo...

Помогите с тестами пожалуйста: A Strange Girl Stephen pulled up the collar of his coat as he walked along the platform. Overhead a dim fog clouded the station. He was 1_____ ______ trains move slowly, throwing off clouds of steam into the cold air. Everything was dirty and smoke-grimed. Stephen thought with revulsion: “What a foul country – what a foul city!” He had to 2_____________ that his first excited reaction to London – its shops, its restaurants, its well-dressed attractive women – had faded. Supposing he were back in South Africa now… To 3______________ the truth, he felt a quick pang of homesickness. Sunshine – blue skies – gardens of flowers. And here – dirt, grime and endless crowds – moving, hurrying, jostling. He got on a train and passed along the corridor, looking for a place. The train was full. It was only three days before Christmas. He 4_____________ to go to his parents for Christmas… And then, suddenly, he caught his breath, looking into a carriage. This girl was different. Black hair, rich creamy pallor, the sad proud eyes of the South… It was all wrong that this girl should be sitting in this train 5______________ these dull drab looking people. She should be somewhere splendid, not squeezed into the corner of a third class carriage. He was an observant man. He did not fail to 6______________ the shabbiness of her black coat and skirt, the cheap quality of her gloves. 7_______________ splendor was the quality he associated with her. He thought: “I’ve got to know who she is and what she’s doing here.” 1. A) looking B) watching C) staring D) gazing 2. A)admit B) agree C) adopt D) accept 3. A) say B) talk C) speak D) tell 4. A) used B) kept C) held D) took 5. A) between B) besides C) among D) along 6. A) spot B) observe C) remark D) note 7. A) Nevermore B) Nevertheless C) Although D) Therefore