Английский язык

Помогите с тестом! 1. Lots of people ___________ sandwiches, but some don’t. a) like b) likes c) does like d) are 2. What other facts about the scientist ________ you _______? a) does … know b) have … know c) are … know d) do … know 3. The students ____________ an experiment now. a) are conducting b) is conducting c) conduct d) have conducted 4. When my parents came I _________ dinner. a) was cooking b) cooked c) were cooking d) cook 5. He _____________ the apparatus in two days. a) shall repair b) will repair c) had repaired d) is repairing You will not pass your exams if you __________ hard. a) does not work b) do not work c) will not work d) have not work 6. They ______________ their work this year. a) finishes b) are finishing c) have finished d) finished 7. He ___________ a letter by yesterday evening. a) has received b) have received c) had received d) was receiving 8. By the end of the year he ____________ to speak. a) learns b) has learnt c) learnt d) had learnt 9. My sister _____________ you the answer yesterday. a) tell b) told c) has told d) tells 10. I _____________ a new dress last week, but I haven’t worn it yet. a) have bought b)had bought c) bought d) has bought

Автор: Гость