Помогите с тестом! 1. Lots of people ___________ sandwiches, but some don’t. a) like b) likes c) does like d) are 2. What other facts about the scientist ________ you _______? a) does … know b) have … know c) are … know d) ...
Английский язык
Помогите с тестом! 1. Lots of people ___________ sandwiches, but some don’t. a) like b) likes c) does like d) are 2. What other facts about the scientist ________ you _______? a) does … know b) have … know c) are … know d) do … know 3. The students ____________ an experiment now. a) are conducting b) is conducting c) conduct d) have conducted 4. When my parents came I _________ dinner. a) was cooking b) cooked c) were cooking d) cook 5. He _____________ the apparatus in two days. a) shall repair b) will repair c) had repaired d) is repairing You will not pass your exams if you __________ hard. a) does not work b) do not work c) will not work d) have not work 6. They ______________ their work this year. a) finishes b) are finishing c) have finished d) finished 7. He ___________ a letter by yesterday evening. a) has received b) have received c) had received d) was receiving 8. By the end of the year he ____________ to speak. a) learns b) has learnt c) learnt d) had learnt 9. My sister _____________ you the answer yesterday. a) tell b) told c) has told d) tells 10. I _____________ a new dress last week, but I haven’t worn it yet. a) have bought b)had bought c) bought d) has bought
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1 a2 d3 a4 a5 b6 c7 c8 b 9 b10 b
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
They are cute. they are soft. but they are wild and they dont make good pets.You may think they are bears, but they arent. Koalas are Avstralias ...
Математика
Длина тетради 20 см и 5 мм, а ширина на 3 см и 8 мм меньше. Найди ширину тетради и вычис??и её периметр
Математика
Задача. Трое рыбаков поймали 75 окуней и стали варить уху. Когда один рыбак дал на у??у 8 окуней, другой - 12, а третий - 7, то окуней у них остало...