Помогите сделать в Reported speeh 1)The interviever asked Nick "Do you have any experiance as memager?" 2)Chalie asked the interviever"Do you mean I've got the job ?" 3)Mr White asked the student "When did the English Revolutio...

Помогите сделать в Reported speeh 1)The interviever asked Nick "Do you have any experiance as memager?" 2)Chalie asked the interviever"Do you mean I've got the job ?" 3)Mr White asked the student "When did the English Revolution begin?" 3)The tracher asked us"Pay attention!" 4)The man told me "Don't touch the dog .It's dangerous,, 5) Bill asked me "Please don't tell my perents that I have failed my exam
1) The interviewer asked Nick if he had any experience as a manager. 2) Charlie asked the interviewer if he meant that Charlie had got the job. 3) Mr White asked the student when the English Revolution (had) began. 3) The teacher asked us to be attentive. 4) The man told me not to touch the dog because it was dangerous. 5) Bill asked me not to tell his parents that he had failed his exam.
