Помогите составить предложение, правильно выбрав грам. время. 1. How long /you / sit / here? - For an hour. 2.We / would / do / the project / much / faster / if / he / not get/ in the way. 3. There / be / lots of / discussio...

Английский язык
Помогите составить предложение, правильно выбрав грам. время. 1. How long /you / sit / here? - For an hour. 2.We / would / do / the project / much / faster / if / he / not get/ in the way. 3. There / be / lots of / discussions / on / the topic / lately. 4. I / hate / not be able / to communicate / it / be / frustrating.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
How long were you sitting here if he dont get in the way we would do the project much faster lately there will be lots of disscussions on the topic it would be frustration  if i hated not being able to communicate
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Уравнение прямой В(-4 10) Д(4 -2)
Ответить
Английский язык
Composition about geographical position of Great Britan and Nother Irelande.
Ответить
Химия
Кто хорошо знает химию?
Ответить
Химия
Восполение слизистой оболочки рта что это
Ответить
Математика
Два автомобиля едут по шоссе навстречу друг другу.скорость первого автомибиля ра??на 23 м/с. а второго 17м/с сейчас между ними 800м. на каком расст...
Ответить