Помогите составить предложение, правильно выбрав грам. время. 1. How long /you / sit / here? - For an hour. 2.We / would / do / the project / much / faster / if / he / not get/ in the way. 3. There / be / lots of / discussio...

Помогите составить предложение, правильно выбрав грам. время. 1. How long /you / sit / here? - For an hour. 2.We / would / do / the project / much / faster / if / he / not get/ in the way. 3. There / be / lots of / discussions / on / the topic / lately. 4. I / hate / not be able / to communicate / it / be / frustrating.
How long were you sitting here if he dont get in the way we would do the project much faster lately there will be lots of disscussions on the topic it would be frustration if i hated not being able to communicate
