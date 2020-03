Помогите составить вопросы пожалуйстаа : 1) Who ... - Mr. Brown phoned you yesterday. 2) Where ... - Dolphins live in warm seas. 3) What ... - Birds can fly. 4) When ... - We visited London two weeks ago. 5) Whose ... - Th...

Английский язык

Помогите составить вопросы пожалуйстаа : 1) Who ... - Mr. Brown phoned you yesterday. 2) Where ... - Dolphins live in warm seas. 3) What ... - Birds can fly. 4) When ... - We visited London two weeks ago. 5) Whose ... - This is my book. 6) Which dress ... - She bought the red dress in that shop. 7) What ... - I am making a flying machine. 8) Why ... - I came here to see you. 9) How ... - I have got two pets. 10) How often ... - I go to the swimming pool twice a week. 11) Where ... - I am going to Japan next month.

Автор: Гость