Помогите составить небольшой рассказ о своих планах на выходные , на английском языке.Вот небольшие подсказки meet my friends do my lessons read a good book play compu ter games go to the museum eat some nic...

Помогите составить небольшой рассказ о своих планах на выходные , на английском языке.Вот небольшие подсказки meet my friends do my lessons read a good book play compu ter games go to the museum eat some nice food visit my grandparents sleep a lot help about the house go to the shop , watch a good film

Tomorrow I want to go to my grandparents I will slepp a lot Then we are going to the cinema I will play computer games In the evening I will help my mother about the house.