Помогите срочно!!! Match the words .Then use the words to complete the sentences. poached egg chocolate bar helthy food salad dressing olive oil 1 A ........... has less fat than a fried one. 2 I usually put vinegar a...

Английский язык

Помогите срочно!!! Match the words .Then use the words to complete the sentences. poached egg chocolate bar helthy food salad dressing olive oil 1 A ........... has less fat than a fried one. 2 I usually put vinegar and ................ on my salad. 3 Tina often eats a ...................... for dessert after dinner. 4 You can make your own .................. whith lemon and oil. 5 Kelly needs to cut fat and sugar from her diet and eat more.

Автор: Гость