Помогите срочно нужно ПОЖАЛУЙСТА 4. Use the correct pronounce 1. These bikes belong to us. They are ___________ bikes. 2. The cat belongs to me. It is ___________. 3. The room belongs to you. This is ______ room. 4. The boo...

Английский язык

Помогите срочно нужно ПОЖАЛУЙСТА 4. Use the correct pronounce 1. These bikes belong to us. They are ___________ bikes. 2. The cat belongs to me. It is ___________. 3. The room belongs to you. This is ______ room. 4. The book belongs to him. It is ________. 5. These cars belong to them. They are _________ cars. 6. The cat belongs to you. It is ________. 7. The flowers belong to her. They are _________ flowers

