Английский язык

Помогите, срочно.. Пожалуйста 1. Вставьте артикли, где это необходимо. 1) Do you know where .... my whatch is? 2) ..... Kate,s husband is ..... doctor. They are all .... doctors in .... their family. 3) These are .... very good examples. Study .... examples. 4) .... papers you need are on the table. 5) He has .... long name and I can never remember it. 6) There is .... mistake in ..... sentence. Correct .... mistake. 7) Can you tell me where .... station is. 8) Who is ..... driver of this car? You can't park .... cars here. 9) ...... keys to ..... exercises you are doing now are on ..... next page. 10) Do you remember ..... name of .... street where we bought this washing machine? 11) He says he needs .... new glasses. But .... glasses they sell here are very expensive. 12) Remember to take .... jacket to the cleaner's. 13) They say ..... party was a success. 14) Let's take .... photograph of Nick and Jane. They are ..... nice couple. 15) I'm going to .... airport .... plane leaves in two hours. 16) I liked .... presents I received on my birthday. 2. Вставьте артикли, где необходимо. 1) What do you call it in English? - .... ceiling. 2) There is ..... fly on ...... ceiling. 3) Look at ..... sky ....... moon is full today. 4) ........ kitchen in my flat is too small. I'm looking for .... flat with .... larger kitchen. 5) It's ...... lie and I want to know ...... truth. 6) The Brows usually go to ...... south in summer. 7) He grows ..... different flowers in ..... garden. 8) He likes going to ..... country for the weekend. 9) I'd like to go to ...... east and to ....... west. I'd like to see ..... world. 10) ...... children are waiting for you on ..... ground floor. 3. Вставьте артикли, где необходимо. 1) - How can I get to .... station? - You must turn to ...... right. 2) He is such ..... honest child. He always tells .... truth. 3) I remember they went to ....... south ...... last year. 4) ...... main thing for you now is to do this part of work to ..... end. 5) He joined ...... army ....... last year. 6) He will show me ...... centre of ...... city ...... next week. 7) He looked out of ...... window and saw ...... same man there again. 8) There is ...... comfortable armchair in ....... corner of ........ room. 9) Let's put ....... table in ..... middle of ........ kitchen. 10) My desk is at ...... wall to ....... left of ......... window. 11) Look for your papers on ....... lower shelf and ....... next time don't forget where you put ..... your things.

Автор: Гость