Помогите выбрать правильный вариант ответа: 1. 1.How many stydents (learn, study, teach) English? 2.Be (quite,quiet).You can't be so noisy. 3.You (should, shouldidn't)eat too much. 4.Are you (quite,quiet) sure of what you ...

Английский язык
Помогите выбрать правильный вариант ответа: 1. 1.How many stydents (learn, study, teach) English? 2.Be (quite,quiet).You can't be so noisy. 3.You (should, shouldidn't)eat too much. 4.Are you (quite,quiet) sure of what you are saying? 5.In Russian enucation is ( private, compulsory)? 2. 1.Our mather wants(we, us, our)to be have well at school. 2.I want(you, yours, your) to be more active at the lessons. 3.Mu teacher expects(I, me, my) to contmune English. 4.Would you like ( he,him, his) to help you. 5.Ann's sister would like (she, her, hers) to discuss the problem.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 learn 2quiet 3 shouldn't 4quite 5 compulsory 1 us 2 you 3me 4him 5her
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Українська мова
Дощик розбир за будовою
Ответить
Геометрия
Определить расстояние от г. Москвы в градусах и километрах до экватора.
Ответить
Українська мова
Схотілося півнику на ковзанах покататись, але
Ответить
География
В какой эпохе сформировались уральские горы
Ответить
Русский язык
Помогите морфологический разбор слова токие. К озеру,от резкого,у тебя,поймал.
Ответить