Помогите! You are having a party. Write a letter to a friend using the map below. Write : • when thr party is • where party is • directions

Dear Sasha, Hi! How are you? I'm writing to you to invite you to my birthday party on Saturday, on the 18th of November at 4 p.m. My new address is: 57, Cedar Street. Here are the directions to my house: go along Palm St. as far as the library, turn left at the corner into Pine St. and go straight to the Hotel. Near the hotel you can't turn left so turn right and cross Elm St. Go along Oak Street and pass the post-office and a school (on your left). The school is in Park Avenue. Turn left in Park Avenue (on the other side of the avenue there is a park) and go along it up to traffic lights, where you must turn left and go along Willow Street. The first house on your right is on the crossing where Cedar St crosses Willow Street. That is our house no.57.(The first building on the right after you turn at traffic lights) You are welcome! See you at the party. Your friend, Alex