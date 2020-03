ПОМОГИТЕ ЗАДАНИЕ Complete the sentences with the present simple form of the verbs in brackets 1 Dad always .......... (wash) the car on Sundays 2 I........... ( not / want ) to go out 3 Snakes ............. (make) loud hi...

Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ ЗАДАНИЕ Complete the sentences with the present simple form of the verbs in brackets 1 Dad always .......... (wash) the car on Sundays 2 I........... ( not / want ) to go out 3 Snakes ............. (make) loud hissing noises 4 ( he / often / get up ) late ? 5 Vera ............... (catch ) the bus to work every morning 6 He ...........( not / work ) in an office 7 ( You / walk ) to school ? 8 She (be ) always late for work 9 ( he / play ) football ? 10 Diana .................. ( not / have ) a shower in the morning

